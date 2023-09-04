AEW Unveils Plans for Special Friday Collision Event in Los Angeles

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has revealed plans to make a comeback to Los Angeles for a unique Friday Night Collision event on November 17. It has been confirmed that Collision will be broadcast live. In addition to this, Rampage will be pre-recorded at the same venue, the Kia Forum. Ticket sales commence this Friday at 10 AM PT.
#AEW returns to @thekiaforum on Friday, November 17th for a Special Friday Night Televised Event with #AEWCollision LIVE & #AEWRampage!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 8th at 10am PT.
🎟️: https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/I1EGw66AGP
