AEW Unveils Plans for Special Friday Collision Event in Los Angeles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2023

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has revealed plans to make a comeback to Los Angeles for a unique Friday Night Collision event on November 17. It has been confirmed that Collision will be broadcast live. In addition to this, Rampage will be pre-recorded at the same venue, the Kia Forum. Ticket sales commence this Friday at 10 AM PT.

Tags: #aew #collision #rampage

