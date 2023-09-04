WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Opens Up About What He'll Miss Most in Wrestling When He Retires

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2023

During the recent installment of Grilling JR, Jim Ross delved into the impending conclusion of his nearly five-decade wrestling career. Ross opened up about the aspects he will find hardest to let go of when he exits the industry.

Ross expressed, “When I leave wrestling, that’s what I’m going to miss most, the interaction with the talents. Not necessarily just on the calls, but after the show, before the show. Getting those nice text messages from guys that don’t have to do it, they want to do it. I think that speaks well to their integrity and their character.”

Currently a part of the AEW roster, Ross revealed that his contract with the company is nearing its end. He expressed a desire to continue with AEW. Reports from July indicated that he had only two months remaining on his contract, implying a decision about his future with the organization is likely imminent.

