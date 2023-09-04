WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Speaks on CJ Perry's Short-term AEW Involvement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2023

In a surprise, former WWE talent CJ Perry, known to fans as Lana, appeared at last night's AEW All Out event. She arrived to assist her husband Miro, who had just defeated Powerhouse Hobbs but was still under attack. Miro managed to fend off Hobbs but appeared displeased with Perry's presence in the ring.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed Perry's involvement with the promotion during the post-show media briefing. "I think it's great to have CJ here. It's not a long-term guarantee or anything, but at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us. I thought it was a great surprise," Khan stated.

