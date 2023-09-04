WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW President Tony Khan Addresses Sonny Kiss' Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2023

In a post-event press conference following the 2023 AEW All Out PPV, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the removal of Sonny Kiss' profile from the official AEW website. While acknowledging the expansion of the AEW roster, Khan emphasized his commitment to keeping wrestlers under contract until their terms conclude.

"I've really liked Sonny Kiss, we have a roster of over 100 wrestlers now across AEW and Sonny's a great wrestler, I think I've done a lot to really keep the locker room stable and I have a lot of people that I normally keep under contract, but also I've done well I think to not do major mass layoffs and let 20, 30 people go at a time, but I can't renew every single contract in AEW, it would be impossible and with such a big roster and limited amount of TV spot, I think Sonny Kiss is a great wrestler and had a lot of potential from the beginning of AEW and still has a lot of potential as a wrestler.

I think he could certainly be back eventually, as we've seen some wrestlers go on and do exciting things and come back, like Stu Grayson for example, so you never know what the future holds for Sonny Kiss or AEW."

Source: Fightful
Tags: #aew #sonny kiss #tony khan

