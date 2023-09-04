Christian Cage Confirms Lucrative New Contract with AEW

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a recent media scrum following the All Out event, AEW star Christian Cage confirmed that he has inked a new lucrative contract with the wrestling promotion. Cage also weighed in on Luchasaurus' victory over Darby Allin and the circulating rumors about WWE legend Edge potentially joining AEW.

Christian praised his fellow AEW wrestler Luchasaurus, who defeated Darby Allin during the All Out event. "I think tonight proved the point when I said that the match was going to be a massacre, that it wasn’t even going to be close. And I do believe the Luchasaurus proved that we are dominant as the TNT Champion. He’s a great pupil, he’s a great disciple, and I’ll go out on a limb and say it: I wouldn’t be where I am without him,” said Cage.

When asked about the swirling speculations that WWE veteran Edge might be crossing over to AEW, Cage had a succinct response. “I only talk about myself and Luchasaurus. And I have no friends other than Luchasaurus. I’ll leave it at that,” he stated.

Cage also reflected on his journey and his new contract. Addressing the notion that he may not have lived up to the hype, Cage was unequivocal. “Weren’t people — and it might have even been some of you people who said I wasn’t worth the hype. I think I’ve proved you all wrong now. I know I proved Tony Khan right because he just re-signed me to a big fat contract. He opened the vault for me and I deserve every single penny that I got,” he affirmed.