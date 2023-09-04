CM Punk Accused William Regal of Being "Triple H's Stooge"

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recently confirmed the termination of CM Punk following an investigation into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In event, as well as other past incidents. The announcement comes after Tony Khan, AEW's president, expressed concerns for backstage safety during a pre-show address at Collision on September 2nd, the same day the firing was made public.

This is not the first time CM Punk has been involved in backstage controversies during his two-year stint with AEW. Notably, Punk had a highly publicized backstage brawl with The Elite following All Out 2022.

An emerging report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net has shed light on another backstage situation involving CM Punk and English wrestler William Regal, which occurred in March 2022 when Regal joined AEW. According to the report, Punk confronted Regal, declining to shake his hand and stating that he neither liked nor trusted Regal, whom he viewed as "a stooge for Triple H."

William Regal exited AEW in December 2022 and has since rejoined WWE as their Vice President of Global Talent Development. He has a longstanding relationship with Triple H, dating back to their early days in WCW.