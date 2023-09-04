WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

CM Punk Accused William Regal of Being "Triple H's Stooge"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2023

CM Punk Accused William Regal of Being "Triple H's Stooge"

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recently confirmed the termination of CM Punk following an investigation into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In event, as well as other past incidents. The announcement comes after Tony Khan, AEW's president, expressed concerns for backstage safety during a pre-show address at Collision on September 2nd, the same day the firing was made public.

This is not the first time CM Punk has been involved in backstage controversies during his two-year stint with AEW. Notably, Punk had a highly publicized backstage brawl with The Elite following All Out 2022.

An emerging report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net has shed light on another backstage situation involving CM Punk and English wrestler William Regal, which occurred in March 2022 when Regal joined AEW. According to the report, Punk confronted Regal, declining to shake his hand and stating that he neither liked nor trusted Regal, whom he viewed as "a stooge for Triple H."

William Regal exited AEW in December 2022 and has since rejoined WWE as their Vice President of Global Talent Development. He has a longstanding relationship with Triple H, dating back to their early days in WCW.

AEW All Out Results - September 3rd, 2023

Featured below are complete AEW ALL OUT results from Sunday, September 3, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Sep 03, 2023 06:19PM


Tags: #aew #cm punk #william regal

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83775/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer