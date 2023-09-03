Jon Moxley captures AEW International Championship

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Jon Moxley

It's main event time!

The pre-match video package airs for our last match of the evening here at AEW ALL OUT 2023, which features "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy putting his AEW International Championship on-the-line against Blackpool Combat Club leader Jon Moxley.

Back live inside the United Center, we see a Goodfellas restaraunt scene camera shot of Jon Moxley walking the hallways backstage with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club behind him like a fight team getting ready to walk their fighter to the Octagon for a UFC title fight.

Mox emerges to the sounds of "Wild Thing" and heads to the ring for our final match of the evening. He settles inside the squared circle and his entrance tune wraps up.

Now we see Orange Cassidy walking the hallways backstage with Best Friends behind him in a similar pre-UFC ring walk style. His catchy-ass theme music plays and out he comes with his AEW International Championship in his back-pack ready for his latest title defense.

Once both guys are in the ring, "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger. Cassidy is running a 326-day reign as AEW International (and AEW All-Atlantic) Champion into this defense against the leader of "The Paradigm Shift" in pro wrestling.

After the bell sounds, we see a delay as Cassidy soaks in the moment, panning the venue with his eyes. Mox has his fight stance and is bouncing side-to-side staring at Cassidy from the opposite side of the ring. The crowd noise picks up and then the two finally get after it and start mixing things up.

A confident-looking Cassidy walks to the middle of the ring and does the big dramatic hand-raise. He can't lower them back into his pockets, however, as Mox doesn't feel like playing games tonight. Instead, he decks Cassidy and immediately goes to work on him, putting the boots to him as he slumps down in the corner of the ring. Mox then bites at Cassidy's head.

Mox launches Cassidy half-way across the ring and he takes a bad bump on the back of his neck. Cassidy clutches his neck and kicks and stomps his feet on the mat like a kid throwing a temper tantrum, but legitimately and because of pain. The fans try and rally behind him but Mox continues to beat him down as Excalibur runs down all the nagging injuries Cassidy is dealing with right now.

We see Mox do the Ronnie Garvin-style stomp spot to Cassidy, but Cassidy fights back and hits a big Stun-Don Millionaire to slow the challenger down.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Mox take Cassidy out to the floor and he badly busts him open. Real badly. He tears up the padding and mats around the ring, exposing the concrete floor. He dumps Cassidy on his bloody dome.

Back in the ring, Mox has Cassidy in the Bulldog Choke and this one looks to be over, but somehow Cassidy hangs on. Cassidy hits Beach Break. He starts doing his wimpy kicks routine with his hands in his pockets as the crowd goes wild. Mox decks Cassidy and goes for the cover but again the "Freshly Squeezed" one avoids being put away.

Mox follows up with a Death Rider and immediately goes for the cover, yet again Cassidy kicks out. Mox looks like he doesn't want to finish off Cassidy, almost feeling pity for him. Cassidy defiantly flips him off. He ends up picking up the lifeless champ and hoisting him up for a high-angle Death Rider. He follows up with the pin and gets the win. We have a new AEW International Champion. The BCC join Mox for the celebration. That's how the AEW ALL OUT 2023 premium live event goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Jon Moxley