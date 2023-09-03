Bullet Club Gets Huge Win Over FTR And Young Bucks

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Bullet Club Gold vs. FTR & The Young Bucks

Now we head to the pre-match video package for our scheduled co-main event of the evening. After it wraps up, we return inside the United Center where the Bullet Club Gold theme hits and out comes Jay White, Juice Robinson and The Gunns duo of Austin and Colten Gunn.

The Bullet Club Gold foursome head to the ring together and settle inside. The theme for The Young Bucks hits and out comes Nick and Matt Jackson. FTR is out next and the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler settle into the ring. The fans get on the Bucks' case with some CM Punk chants.

From there, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Wheeler and Colten Gunn kick things off for their respective teams. We see the Bucks and FTR all hit the ring after Bullet Club Gold start to double and triple team them. The faces clear the heels out of the ring and then all four of them pose together.

After that we see the Bullet Club Gold foursome take turns utilizing frequent tags to keep a fresh man in the ring at all times. Wheeler ends up tagging in and he helps shift the offensive momentum back in his team's favor, taking it to Jay White. White starts working over the leg of Wheeler and then he tags Robinson back in to pick up where he left off.

Things build to a big intense spot where all eight men are in a stand off in the middle of the ring. They build the drama by staring for a few seconds and then a wild brawl breaks out as the crowd goes wild. We see FTR and The Young Bucks all lock a member of Bullet Club Gold in a Sharpshooter to the point that we've got four Sharpshooters going on at the same time.

For the first time in the match, Harwood and Wheeler aren't able to tag each other, so Harwood has no choice but to tag in one of the Bucks. Nick Jackson tags in and the crowd immediately starts loudly booing him and getting on his case with CM Punk chants. Wheeler isn't around to spike Harwood's pile driver, so Jackson does it off the ropes for him. They go for the cover but only get two.

FTR and Jackson hit some high spots and then Jackson hits a 450 splash. They go for the cover but Robinson breaks it up. Harwood and White end up in the ring alone trading chops as the crowd reacts. We see a Shatter Machine and then Harwood and Jackson look for a BTE Trigger, only for it to be broken up. FTR looks for a Big Rig but White breaks it up and hits Bladerunner. Gunn follows up with the cover for the win. Great match.

Winners: Bullet Club Gold