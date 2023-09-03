Takeshita Gets Huge Win Over Omega At All Out

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega

We very quickly move on to the pre-match video package for our next match of the evening, which as Excalibur points out, is another grudge match showdown.

On that note, we see the events that led to tonight's showdown between Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita. Who is the God of pro wrestling? It's time to find out!

Back live, Konosuke Takeshita makes his way out accompanied by Don Callis. The two head to the ring together to a ton of heat. They settle inside and then the theme for Kenny Omega plays. Out comes "The Cleaner."

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Omega and Takeshita immediately go nose-to-nose in the middle of the ring. They each back up and now they begin getting after it. Omega works the arm of Takeshita early on. Don Callis yells at fans at ringside to shut up.

As the action continues, Omega fires up and starts hitting high spots. He knocks Takeshita out to the floor and then connects with a moonsault off the barricade. Takeshita recovers and takes over from there. He starts hitting high spots and begins a prolonged punishing of "The Cleaner."

Takeshita tries grabbing a chair from under the ring but referee Paul Turner catches him. He makes him get back in the ring and as he does, Don Callis stacks a bunch of chairs on Omega. Takeshita hits a running senton over the top-rope, splashing onto all the chairs laying on Omega.

Omega begins fighting back a few minutes later. He knocks Takeshita out to the floor and then pounds the mat to the tune of the Terminator. The fans do it as well and then Omega energizes and leaps with a flying senton onto Takeshita on the floor. Omega hits back-to-back dragon suplexes, spiking Konosuke on his neck.

The fans chant "One more time!" and Omega goes to oblige but Takeshita stops him. Omega then hits a knee to the back and a reverse hurricanrana for a close pin attempt. Omega hits a power bomb and then quickly follows up with a V-Trigger for a close near fall. He hits another and looks for the One Winged Angel, but Takeshita counters.

Kenny takes Konosuke up to the top-rope on his shoulders, looking for an Avalanche One Winged Angel, but Takeshita escapes. Takeshita gets Omega up to the top and connects with an Avalache Blue Thunder Bomb for a super close near fall. Callis tries to use a screw driver on Omega, but he avoids it.

He hits Takeshita with a V-Trigger and then looks for a One Winged Angel. Takeshita has the screwdriver but the ref takes it from him. Omega goes for a victory roll but Takeshita rolls through and connects with a V-Trigger of his own. Takeshita drops the knee pad and hits another for the win.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita