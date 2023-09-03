Claudio and Yuta Victorious over Kingston and Shibata

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

We see a promo for AEW Wrestle Dream, Nigel McGuiness reveals the charity "Hangman" Adam Page is donating his $50,000 to from the pre-show Over The Budget Battle Royal. We then shoot back inside the United Center for our next match of the evening.

With that said, Katsuyori Shibata's theme hits and out comes the Japanese star. He stops and the theme for Eddie Kingston hits and out comes "The Mad King." The two head to the ring together.

Taz joins in on commentary for this one. The Blackpool Combat Club duo of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta make their way out and heads to the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening.

Shibata and Yuta kick things off for their respective teams. Shibata establishes the early offensive lead. Yuta tags out. Castagoli comes in and he starts taking it to Shibata. Shibata starts fighting back. Kingstyon wants the tag. He comes in and Claudio immediately tags out and heads out to the floor as fans boo.

Kingston and Claudio finally collide on the floor and they start wildly exchanging shots. Yuta hits a big splash on them. Claudio then drives Kingston spine-first into the barricade. Now the BCC duo settle into a comfortable offensive lead.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Kingston and Castagnoli finally in the ring together again. They duke it out until Kingston hits his spinning back-fist. He follows up with a northern lights bomb for a close near fall. Seconds later, Claudio hits one European uppercut and covers him. 1-2-3. Odd finish.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta