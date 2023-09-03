Danielson Bleeds But Gets Victory Over Starks In Strap Match

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Strap Match

Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks

The pre-match video package for our next bout of the evening, the strap match between Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks, airs. After it wraps up, we head back inside the United Center.

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat's epic theme music from back in his late-1990s WCW days plays and out comes the pro wrestling legend. He heads over and joins in on special guest commentary for this one.

Now the theme for Ricky Starks plays and out he comes with pyro and fireworks erupting. He settles in the ring as Steamboat talks to Excalibur-and-company on commentary about his issues with "Absolute" Ricky.

After Starks settles in the ring, his music dies down. The familiar sounds of Europe's "Final Countdown" entrance tune for "The American Dragon" plays and out comes Bryan Danielson.

Danielson gets the strap put on his arm. Starks exits the ring before it is put on his arm. He then sneak attacks Danielson and gets the early jump in this one. He heads over and grabs a strap and starts whipping Danielson with it at ringside.

Following the initial onslaught from Starks before he is connected to the strap, we see Danielson is badly busted open. Starks finally lets the ref put the strap on him. The bell sounds again and now the match is officially underway. He heads back out and continues to beat down an already badly bloodied "American Dragon."

Starks spends several minutes in the offensive lead, further bloodying up Danielson and taunting him. He even runs around doing the "Yes!" chant. Danielson finally fights back and whips the hell out of Starks on the top-rope. He then uses the strap to choke him, very similar to how he did Justin Roberts in WWE, an incident that led to him being fired many moons ago.

Ricky Starks avoids a big shot from Danielson and then whips him in his bloody face with the strap. After that, he turns to Steamboat and says, "This could've been you old man!" Danielson fights back and beats Starks down at ringside and then plays to the crowd.

Big Bill ends up running down and getting involved but Ricky Steamboat hops up from the commentary desk to even things up. Danielson hits a big dive onto the guys on the floor. Back in the ring, Danielson starts to take it to Starks looking for a finish as fans chant "This is Awesome."

Steamboat returns to special guest commentary as a very, very bloody Danielson holds Starks hands and stomps the hell out of him like "Rugged" Ronnie Garvin in his prime. Danielson uses the strap in his LeBelle Lock and chokes Starks unconscious for the win. Steamboat joins him to celebrate afterwards.

Winner: Bryan Danielson