Statlander retains TBS Women's Championship, The Outcasts Have More Issues

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

TBS Women's Championship

Kris Statlander (C) vs. Ruby Soho

Now we head back inside the United Center where we see Ruby Soho make her way out accompanied by AEW Women's Champion Saraya. The Outcasts duo settle into the ring for our next match of the evening.

The theme for the reigning and defending TBS Women's Champion hits and out comes Kris Statlander. She settles inside the squared circle, her music dies down and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

We see Soho jump into the early offensive lead. Every chance Saraya gets, she gets involved at ringside behind the referee's back, continuing to give Soho an unfair advantage.

Statlander starts to fight back. She hits a wild avalanche power slam off the top-rope that looked painful. Soho takes over again and hits a poisonrana and a wild DDT after slingshotting off the ropes. Statlander hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close near fall.

Soho hits No Future and follows up with Destination Unknown for a super close near fall attempt. She is shocked when Statlander manages to kick out. Soho gets the spray-paint as Saraya distracts the ref. Toni Storm crawls from under the ring and steals the spray paint away from Soho. Soho turns around into Statlander's Sunday Night Fever for the pin fall.

Winner and STILL TBS Women's Champion: Kris Statlander