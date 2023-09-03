Miro Gets Victory Over Hobbs, Lana Debuts In AEW

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

The pre-show video package for Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro airs now to get us ready for our next match of the evening. The two big boys collide next here at ALL OUT in Chicago.

After the package wraps up, we return inside the United Center and head down to the ring where the two each make their respective ring entrances. It's time for our next match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we see these two get off to a slow start. Neither big guy can make the other big man budge. It's an even power match-up tonight it seems. Miro ends up shoving Hobbs down to his butt and letting out a war scream for a big pop.

Hobbs comes to life and the two start trading shots. Miro gets the better of the exchange and beats Hobbs until he slumps down in the corner of the ring. He goes to whip him into the ropes. The two collide in the middle of the ring and again neither man budges. Hobbs runs over Miro seconds later.

Powerhouse Hobbs enjoys some time in the offensive driver's seat, but eventually Miro fires up and takes over. The crowd goes wild as Miro sets Hobbs up for a finish. Hobbs avoids it and counters with a big slam for a close near fall attempt.

Miro connects with his big kick and goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out. Miro yells Game Over and slaps his camel clutch / Steiner Recliner finisher on Hobbs. Hobbs fights it and escapes. He hits a spinebuster on Miro for a close near fall of his own.

Now we see Hobbs try and get Miro's own Game Over submission finisher on him. Miro fights out of it and hits Hobbs with his own spinebuster and then slaps Game Over back on him for the submission win.

Winner: Miro

Lana Makes AEW Debut

After the match they shake hands and then Hobbs attacks Miro from behind. Hobbs continues to beat down Miro until out of nowhere we see former WWE Superstar Lana, the real-life wife of Miro, come to the ring with a chair.

Hobbs ends up in a stand-off with her. Miro recovers and attacks Hobbs with the chair. He and Lana stare at each other but Miro looks upset. He turns and walks away, leaving Lana in the ring by herself.