Luchasaurus retains, Christian attacks Wayne and Allen

TNT Championship

Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (C)

It's time for our third straight title tilt of the evening, as the pre-match video package airs to get us ready for our scheduled TNT Championship match of the evening.

The video package wraps up, we return inside the United Center, and out comes Darby Allin with Nick Wayne by his side. Jim Ross has switched in for Kevin Kelly on commentary for this match.

Now the theme for the champion hits and out comes Luchasaurus accompanied by Christian Cage for this scheduled defense. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We hear the commentators quickly point out and stress how Allin is still banged up after a top-rope coffin drop on a coffin at ALL IN last weekend. Luchasaurus manhandles Allin straight out of the gate, badly busting him open.

Christian Cage doesn't want him to beat him, but instead, to punish him. He does. For a while, too. Luchasaurus gets Allin up in the Torture Rack and literally tortures his already tortured back. Christian tries convincing Darby to throw in the towel.

Darby starts to fight back, escaping the Torture Rack of Luchasaurus and diving through the ropes to splash on Christian on the floor. Back in the ring, a bloody Allin bites the hand of Luchasaurus to avoid a chokeslam. He hits an Avalance Code Red off the top for a super close near fall.

Allin heads up for a Coffin Drop but he sees Christian attacking Nick Wayne with a chair. He has Wayne in position for a con-chair-to. Darby gets distracted and Luchasaurus hits a tombstone. He doesn't let go and hits two more tombstones and then a vicious lariat for the win. After the match, the roster runs out to stop Christian from attacking Darby with a con-chair-to after the match.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Luchasaurus