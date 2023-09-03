WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Samoa Joe Retains ROH TV Title, MJF May Target Samoa Joe Next

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Sep 03, 2023

ROH TV Championship
Samoa Joe (C) vs. Shane Taylor

As an injured MJF gets up and heads to the back with Adam Cole, the theme for Samoa Joe hits and out comes "The King of TV" for his scheduled ROH TV Championship defense. He shoves past MJF. MJF looks pissed.

MJF pushes past Cole and heads to the ring. He attacks Joe from behind but ends up in a guillotine choke with Joe squeezing on his already injured neck. A ton of security guards hit the ring to keep the two apart.

Order is eventually restored and the theme for Shane Taylor hits. Out he comes for his scheduled ROH TV Championship opportunity against "The Samoan Submission Machine." The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening.

We see Joe start off strong but then Taylor takes over. He makes the mistake of standing over Joe and taunting him, and "The King of TV" fights back into the lead. He knocks Taylor to the floor and hits a dive through the ropes, leading to a "Joe is gonna kill you!" chant from the Chicago crowd.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Joe hit a nice spinebuster and eventually locks in his Kokina Clutch for the submission victory. With the win, Joe retains his ROH TV Championship.

Winner and STILL ROH TV Champion: Samoa Joe

 

