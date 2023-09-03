Better Than You Baby Retain ROH Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

ROH World Tag-Team Championships

MJF & Adam Cole (C) vs. The Dark Order

The bad-ass cold open for tonight's AEW ALL OUT 2023 premium live event airs to get the pay-per-view portion of the show underway. We then shoot back inside the United Center where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

We head down to the ring for our opening contest, which features the ROH World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line. The Dark Order theme hits and out comes John Silver and Alex Reynolds for their big title opportunity.

After they settle in the squared circle, their entrance tune dies down. Now the joint-theme for MJF and Adam Cole hits and out comes the "Better Than You Bay-Bay" duo to defend their ROH World Tag-Team Championships.

The crowd is way into MJF and Adam Cole, as you'd expect. Cole and Silver kick things off for their respective teams. Almost immediately we hear super loud "Kangaroo Kick" and "Double Clothesline" chants. When MJF tags in he yells off-mic that Alex Reynolds helped train him so he starts a loud "Sportsmanship!" chant.

MJF pretends to show sportsmanship with a handshake, only to thumb Reynolds in the eye for a huge pop, which he soaks up. He goes to work on Reynolds and does a goofy Jackie Fargo strut and Rick Rude style hip-swivel dance.

The Dark Order take over and hurt MJF's neck, which he sells outside of the ring as Cole shows concern. Silver and Reynolds come by with a sneak attack, using steel chairs to shift the offensive momentum in their favor on the floor. Doctors come out to check on MJF on the floor as Cole hoovers over looking nervous and concerned.

It looks like MJF is not going to be able to continue. He is helped to the back. Adam Cole has to decide whether or not to forfeit or continue by himself with this tag-team title defense. He obviously chooses the latter and the action continues.

Silver and Reynolds hit a double clothesline on Cole and taunt the crowd as they begin a prolonged run in a comfortable offensive lead, with their two-to-one advantage over Adam Cole (...BAY-BAY!)

We see Evil Uno even get involved at ringside. This eventually brings MJF back out and while holding his neck and pushing past doctors and security, he gets on the apron and MJF tags in. MJF beats down The Dark Order and "Better Than You Bay-Bay" pull off the win with a Double Clothesline to retain. MJF has to be helped again after the bout.

Winners and STILL ROH World Tag-Team Champions: MJF & Adam Cole