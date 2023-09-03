The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass Victorious and Retain Trios Championship At All Out

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

AEW Trios Championship

The Acclaimed & "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn (C) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal

After the match, we shoot to the latest developments with RUSH and the LFI. Once that video package wraps up, we head back inside the arena where Paquette and City talk about the AEW International Championship main event tonight between Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley.

From there, we head back to the ring for our third and final match here on the "Zero Hour" pre-show. Sonjay Dutt introduces the team of Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal like an NBA intro, complete with a jersey on and basketball in-hand. There's also a basketball hoop set up.

When the heel trio settles in the ring, their music dies down. The familiar sounds of The Acclaimed theme plays and out comes the reigning and defending AEW Trios Champions.

Max Caster does his freestyle rhyme routine on the way to the ring with Anthony Bowens, "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn and NBA legend Dennis Rodman. They settle into the ring and Gunn says there's already a problem. He says he has a special referee and it's not the one in the ring. He tells Aubrey Edwards to come out.

Karen Jarrett isn't happy about this. The bell sounds and the fight is on. Lethal and Bowens duke it out in the ring, as does Jarrett and Caster. Gunn and Singh fight on the floor at ringside, where we also see Karen and Sonjay on one side of the ring and Rodman on the other. Caster and Jarrett settle in as the legal men in the ring.

Bowens tags in and he and Caster hit the middle rope scissor-me-timbers leg-drop. After some heel shenanigans, we see the Jarrett team take over. Karen Jarrett tries sneaking in for a guitar shot on Gunn, but Aubrey Edwards sees it coming. Aubrey ends up kicking Karen out of the ring. Dennis Rodman comes in and grabs the guitar.

He blasts Satnam Singh with it and then The Acclaimed finish him off for the win to retain their AEW Trios Championships in the ALL OUT Zero Hour pre-show main event.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn