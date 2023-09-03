WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Shida, Nightingale and Blue Victorious In Chicago

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Sep 03, 2023

Shida, Nightingale and Blue Victorious In Chicago

Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

We head back to Renee Paquette and RJ City who run down more of the card as more of the official match graphics flash across the screen. They then set up the scheduled women's Trios bout.

With that said, the theme music for Hikaru Shida plays and out comes the former AEW Women's Champion. She stops and is joined by Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue. The first team heads to the ring together.

After they settle in the ring, we hear the familiar sounds of Mercedes Martinez's theme music. Out she comes accompanied by Diamante. They stop and the music cuts off. The theme for Athena plays and out comes ROH Women's Champion "The Fallen Goddess" to join them.

Billie Starkz accompanies Athena and the duo of Mercedes Martinez and Diamante to the ring. It's time for women's Trios action in our second match of the evening here on the AEW ALL OUT "Zero Hour" pre-show.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The three heels argue over who will start first. None of them want to. Skye Blue hits a big leaping splash from the ring to the floor. Shida works over Diamante as the first two women starting things off in the ring.

After they settle in the ring, we hear the familiar sounds of Mercedes Martinez's theme music. Out she comes accompanied by Diamante. They stop and the music cuts off. The theme for Athena plays and out comes ROH Women's Champion "The Fallen Goddess" to join them.

Billie Starkz accompanies Athena and the duo of Mercedes Martinez and Diamante to the ring. It's time for women's Trios action in our second match of the evening here on the AEW ALL OUT "Zero Hour" pre-show.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The three heels argue over who will start first. None of them want to. Skye Blue hits a big leaping splash from the ring to the floor. Shida works over Diamante as the first two women starting things off in the ring.

After some back-and-forth action, we see the babyface trio start to pull ahead. Willow hits a big pounce on the floor. She whips Martinez into the barricade. Back into the ring, Willow works over Diamante and then tags in Skye Blue, who hits a super kick before hitting her Code Blue for the win.

Winners: Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #aew #allout #results #roh

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83762/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer