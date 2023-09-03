Shida, Nightingale and Blue Victorious In Chicago

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

We head back to Renee Paquette and RJ City who run down more of the card as more of the official match graphics flash across the screen. They then set up the scheduled women's Trios bout.

With that said, the theme music for Hikaru Shida plays and out comes the former AEW Women's Champion. She stops and is joined by Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue. The first team heads to the ring together.

After they settle in the ring, we hear the familiar sounds of Mercedes Martinez's theme music. Out she comes accompanied by Diamante. They stop and the music cuts off. The theme for Athena plays and out comes ROH Women's Champion "The Fallen Goddess" to join them.

Billie Starkz accompanies Athena and the duo of Mercedes Martinez and Diamante to the ring. It's time for women's Trios action in our second match of the evening here on the AEW ALL OUT "Zero Hour" pre-show.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The three heels argue over who will start first. None of them want to. Skye Blue hits a big leaping splash from the ring to the floor. Shida works over Diamante as the first two women starting things off in the ring.

After they settle in the ring, we hear the familiar sounds of Mercedes Martinez's theme music. Out she comes accompanied by Diamante. They stop and the music cuts off. The theme for Athena plays and out comes ROH Women's Champion "The Fallen Goddess" to join them.

Billie Starkz accompanies Athena and the duo of Mercedes Martinez and Diamante to the ring. It's time for women's Trios action in our second match of the evening here on the AEW ALL OUT "Zero Hour" pre-show.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The three heels argue over who will start first. None of them want to. Skye Blue hits a big leaping splash from the ring to the floor. Shida works over Diamante as the first two women starting things off in the ring.

After some back-and-forth action, we see the babyface trio start to pull ahead. Willow hits a big pounce on the floor. She whips Martinez into the barricade. Back into the ring, Willow works over Diamante and then tags in Skye Blue, who hits a super kick before hitting her Code Blue for the win.

Winners: Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue