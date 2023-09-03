Adam Page Wins The Over Budget Battle Royal

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Over The Budget Battle Royal

From there, we head down to the ringside area where Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness and Kevin Kelly get us ready for our first of multiple matches scheduled for this "Zero Hour" pre-show leading into ALL OUT.

The Best Friends duo of Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta make their way down to the ring for our first bout, which will be the Over The Budget Battle Royal, where the winner gets $50,000 for their charity. Dalton Castle comes out next, followed by Scorpio Sky.

Prince Nana then leads The Mogul Embassy trio of Brian Cage, Toa Leona and Bishop Kaun to the ring. "Hangman" Adam Page's theme hits next and out he comes to the biggest pop of the evening thus far. Fireworks explodes as The Elite member makes his way to the ring.

The rest of the competitors are already surrounding the ring. The men that just came out join them. Before the bell sounds, Tony Nese jumps in the ring on the mic. Nese says everyone at ringside knows he can beat them. He offers instead to do some group training. They don't seem interested. He asks us to count along as he does some push-ups.

Nese drops down and begins doing push-ups. Someone rings the bell and they all swarm the ring and throw out Nese together. From there, the rest of the guys are in the ring and all 19 of the bodies in the ring are bouncing around and duking it out. Komander hits a big shooting star press onto the floor to take out a bunch of the guys.

Daniel Garcia and Shawn Spears end up in a dance / ten-off. It's exactly how it sounds. Aussie Open ends up stereo super-kicking Spears and eliminating him. The Mogul Embassy team up and eliminate Komander. Dalton Castle is thrown out but his boys catch him and crowd surf him back on the apron. Angelo Parker ends up crowd surfing too but they set him down and he's eliminated.

Moments later, Brian Cage hits a discus lariat to eliminate Castle. Garcia eliminates Darius Martin and does his little dance on the ropes to celebrate. Best Friends give the people what they want -- which, of course, is a hug.

Chuck Taylor gets eliminated by Toa Leona seconds later. "Hangman" Adam Page eliminates Bishop Kaun. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard gets eliminated. Scorpio Sky eliminates Jake Hager. Mark Davis of Aussie Open gets eliminated. Daniel Garcia gets eliminated. He does his little dance all the way to the back. Scorpio Sky is eliminated. Kyle Fletcher gets eliminated.

We're down to the final three, which is "Hangman" Adam Page and two members of The Mogul Embassy -- Brian Cage and Toa Leona. You can guess how this ends. No? Alright ... "Hangman" Adam Page wins. Buckshot Lariat. Ya know, "Cowboy Sh*t." Fun opener to get the crowd warmed up and alive.

Winner: "Hangman" Adam Page