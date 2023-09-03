CM Punk's Departure Raises Questions About Ace Steel's Future in AEW

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Ace Steel's AEW future seems less certain.

CM Punk was released from AEW after a backstage incident with Jack Perry at the All Out London event, drawing much attention for the past week. This has led to questions surrounding Ace Steel's current standing with the company, given that he was also part of the controversial backstage encounter at All Out and was briefly let go, before resuming work remotely earlier this year following Punk's return at AEW Collision.

While AEW hasn't officially commented on Steel's employment status, Sunday morning's Wrestling Observer Radio indicated that Steel is likely still with the company for the time being. Steel had been focusing on creative aspects at AEW, specifically shaping Punk's on-screen character.

Steel's current contract with AEW is set to expire in the fall of 2024.