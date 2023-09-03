WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

CM Punk's Departure Raises Questions About Ace Steel's Future in AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2023

CM Punk's Departure Raises Questions About Ace Steel's Future in AEW

Ace Steel's AEW future seems less certain.

CM Punk was released from AEW after a backstage incident with Jack Perry at the All Out London event, drawing much attention for the past week. This has led to questions surrounding Ace Steel's current standing with the company, given that he was also part of the controversial backstage encounter at All Out and was briefly let go, before resuming work remotely earlier this year following Punk's return at AEW Collision.

While AEW hasn't officially commented on Steel's employment status, Sunday morning's Wrestling Observer Radio indicated that Steel is likely still with the company for the time being. Steel had been focusing on creative aspects at AEW, specifically shaping Punk's on-screen character.

Steel's current contract with AEW is set to expire in the fall of 2024.

Unreported Incident Reportedly Occurred Between CM Punk and Tony Khan

Previously mentioned but not fully disclosed, there are undisclosed aspects to the CM Punk situation that may yet become public. During an [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 03, 2023 12:56PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #cm punk #ace steel

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83758/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer