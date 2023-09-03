WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Unreported Incident Reportedly Occurred Between CM Punk and Tony Khan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2023

Previously mentioned but not fully disclosed, there are undisclosed aspects to the CM Punk situation that may yet become public.

During an audio update on PWTorch, Wade Keller mentioned he had heard of additional, unseen events between Punk and Tony Khan. These events may align with what Khan hinted at during his press statement and the opening of AEW Collision, specifically referring to concerns about his personal safety and well-being.

Keller commented on an incident with Punk and Khan that was "only known to certain individuals." He elaborated, "There's information suggesting that something also occurred behind closed doors that may or may not be revealed, depending on how things unfold. When Punk had his falling out with Tony, there was a part of the situation that wasn't publicly witnessed. People are trying to confirm this, but I have confidence in the information I've received, although I won’t divulge the details. There are more facets to this than are currently known."

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is also reporting there is more to the incident than what witnesses saw.

