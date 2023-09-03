Sources Expect a "Potentially Explosive" Statement from CM Punk After AEW Exit

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

On Saturday, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) confirmed the release of professional wrestler CM Punk after a backstage dispute involving fellow wrestler Jack Perry during the All In pay-per-view event.

Justin Barrasso of SI.com reports that David Zaslav, CEO and President of Warner Brothers Discovery, was not taken by surprise as he had been informed about the decision prior to the issuing of the official press release. According to Barrasso, "sources close to both sides expect a response from Punk, which holds the potential to be explosive."

Barrasso added details concerning the factors that led to the contract termination: "Punk's dismissal wasn't solely a result of his spat with Jack Perry at All In in London. The situation deteriorated further when AEW President Tony Khan felt physically threatened by Punk, who was trying to refocus on his match at the event. In a departure from past interactions, Khan was unsuccessful in reasoning with Punk this time around. Eyewitness accounts that validated Khan's concerns ultimately sealed the deal on Punk's exit from AEW."