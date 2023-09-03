WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jon Moxley Set for OTT Wrestling's Ninth-Year Anniversary Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2023

Jon Moxley is finally making his first appearance in OTT Wrestling, after multiple postponements.

The much-anticipated match is set to occur this October during the promotion's Ninth-Year Anniversary event, where Moxley is lined up to face OTT Tag Team Champion B. Cool.

Initially slated to debut in OTT back in 2020, Moxley was later removed from the Scrappermania 7 card in March 2023 due to a conflicting engagement with an AEW house show.

Tags: #aew #jon moxley #ott wrestling

