Jon Moxley Set for OTT Wrestling's Ninth-Year Anniversary Event

Jon Moxley is finally making his first appearance in OTT Wrestling, after multiple postponements.
The much-anticipated match is set to occur this October during the promotion's Ninth-Year Anniversary event, where Moxley is lined up to face OTT Tag Team Champion B. Cool.
Initially slated to debut in OTT back in 2020, Moxley was later removed from the Scrappermania 7 card in March 2023 due to a conflicting engagement with an AEW house show.
🎃Ninth Year Anniversary 🎃— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) September 3, 2023
Oct 28th National Stadium #Dublin
MOX Vs B COOL
🎟️TICKETS🎟️https://t.co/KeiaiJ2C1l #OTT pic.twitter.com/fxdrfEPl8E
