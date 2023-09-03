ROH TV Spoilers For 9/2/23, Taped at Chicago's United Center

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Ring of Honor (ROH) recorded a series of TV episodes this past Saturday at the Collision event, held at Chicago's United Center. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:
-Katsuyori Shibata, the Ring of Honor Pure Champion, teamed up with NJPW Strong Champion Eddie Kingston to secure a win against Gringo Loco & Blake Christian.
- Athena, the ROH Women's Champion, triumphed over Allysin Kay.
- Tony Nese emerged victorious in a bout against Silas Young.
- Serpentico and Angelico, accompanied by Luther, defeated the team of Adam Priest & Shaf.
- Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue bested The Renegade Twins.
- The Embassy, currently the ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions, came out on top against Gravity, Griff Garrison, and Metallik.
- Keira Hogan won her match against Leila Grey.
- Willie Mack & The Infantry came away with a win against August Matthews, Josh D, and Davey D.
- Leyla Hirsh scored a win against Lady Frost.
- Claudio Castagnoli, the ROH Champion, defeated Lee Johnson.
- The Iron Savages emerged victorious over Caleb Konley and an unidentified opponent.
- The Best Friends, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin defeated The Outrunners & The Workhorse Men.
