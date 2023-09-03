Tonight's AEW All Out 2023 Final Card

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2023

Tonight, the 2023 AEW All Out event is set to broadcast live from Chicago's United Center.

The action kicks off at 7pm ET with the Zero Hour pre-show, accessible via YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. This one-hour segment will showcase three thrilling matches. The main card will commence at 8pm ET.

Here's a glimpse at the lineup for tonight's AEW All Out, which includes 13 announced matches:

Main Card:

- AEW International Title Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

- AEW TNT Title Match: Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

- AEW TBS Title Match: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)

- ROH World Television Title Match: Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)

- ROH World Tag Team Titles Match: The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole) (c)

- Strap Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks

- Team Battle: Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)

- Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

- Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

- Tag Team Action: The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston

Zero Hour Pre-show:

- Over Budget Charity Battle Royal: Participants TBA (Winner donates $50,000 to chosen charity)

- AEW World Trios Titles Match: Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn (c) (NBA Legend Dennis Rodman will accompany The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn)

- Women's Tag Match: ROH World Women’s Champion Athena, Mercedes Martinez and Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale



