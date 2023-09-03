Eric Bischoff Criticizes CM Punk as Detrimental to AEW, Gives His Take on Samoa Joe Match

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

On a recent episode of the podcast 'Strictly Business,' Eric Bischoff offered his candid views on various issues within All Elite Wrestling (AEW), particularly surrounding the tension between CM Punk and Jack Perry. Bischoff was also vocal about his disappointment with CM Punk's recent match with Samoa Joe at AEW All In.

Bischoff remarked that he had foreseen another volatile incident involving CM Punk at AEW. He reflected, “48 hours after I called out CM Punk, and we talked about my thoughts on Punk…It's not what you've got right now. I said it right after the first incident and the social media universe…It’s a pattern.” Bischoff suggested that such recurring incidents in the locker room create a disruptive environment, despite the common opinion that he's merely an older figure criticizing younger talents.

Commenting on the AEW All In match between Samoa Joe and CM Punk, Bischoff noted, "It’s not good. It’s not bad. It’s solid.” However, he criticized the pace of the match and said, “Punk looked like he was out of gas. Two minutes I was going two minutes into the match… it’s a pretty distracting thing. Right."

Regarding AEW’s decision to keep CM Punk after All Out 2022, Bischoff believes it was a tactical error. He opined, "You’ve got some executives who decided a guy who, in my opinion, has cancer. Let’s bring him in; let’s double down." Bischoff highlighted the potential pitfalls when executives unfamiliar with the wrestling industry make key decisions. He expressed understanding for Tony Khan, the president of AEW, but felt that either way, it's a huge mistake long-term.

Bischoff, who has been part of wrestling history himself, used the platform to express his concerns and hopes that AEW would heed some of the pitfalls he perceives in their current trajectory.