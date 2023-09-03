New Matches Announced for Tonight's AEW All Out Event and Zero Hour Pre-Show

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Tonight, All Elite Wrestling will host their All Out Pay-Per-View event at the United Center in Chicago. The night will feature AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy putting his title on the line against Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club, and AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus defending his belt against Darby Allin, among other matchups.

In the final episode of AEW Collision before tonight's All Out event, several new matches were added to the card. Ricky Starks engaged in a segment with wrestling icon Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. Starks thought he was signing a contract to face Steamboat in a Strap Match, only for Steamboat to reveal that the contract actually specified a match against "The American Dragon," indicating the return of Bryan Danielson.

Additionally, last night's AEW Collision finalized an AEW World Trios Title Match for tonight's All Out event. The match features AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn against Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal. This bout was set up when Jeff Jarrett and his crew interrupted NBA legend Dennis Rodman, leading to Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed coming to Rodman's defense. Daddy Ass also announced that Rodman will be in their corner during the match.

AEW has also confirmed that the All Out Pre-Show, dubbed Zero Hour, will spotlight a Trios match featuring ROH Women's World Champion Athena, Mercedes Martinez, and Diamanté taking on Skye Blue, Hikaru Shida, and Willow Nightingale. An Over-Budget Battle Royale is also slated for the Zero Hour Pre-Show.