NBA Legend Dennis Rodman to Support The Acclaimed at AEW All Out

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 03, 2023

NBA Legend Dennis Rodman to Support The Acclaimed at AEW All Out

The reigning AEW Trios Champions, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass, are set to defend their titles against Jeff Jarrett, Satnum Singh, and Jay Lethal. The match was finalized following an interruption by Jarrett's team during an appearance by NBA icon Dennis Rodman on tonight's Collision episode. Daddy Ass announced that Rodman will stand by the Acclaimed's side during the All Out event.

Tags: #aew #all out #dennis rodman #nba

