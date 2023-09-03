NBA Legend Dennis Rodman to Support The Acclaimed at AEW All Out

The reigning AEW Trios Champions, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass, are set to defend their titles against Jeff Jarrett, Satnum Singh, and Jay Lethal. The match was finalized following an interruption by Jarrett's team during an appearance by NBA icon Dennis Rodman on tonight's Collision episode. Daddy Ass announced that Rodman will stand by the Acclaimed's side during the All Out event.
The Acclaimed has arrived to the aid of Dennis Rodman and issue a challenge to Jarrett and his family tomorrow night LIVE on PPV at #AEWAllOut!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@dennisrodman | @Bowens_Official | @RealBillyGunn | @PlatinumMax pic.twitter.com/rnFCeZL2bS
⚡ AEW Collision Results for September 2nd, 2023
Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, September 2, 2023. The following report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.c [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Sep 02, 2023 11:33PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com