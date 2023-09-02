Jey Uso Returns to WWE During Payback, Joins Monday Night RAW Roster

"Main Event" Jey Uso returned to WWE programming during tonight's WWE Payback event, and it was revealed that going forward, Jey will be a member of the Monday Night RAW roster.
JEY USO IS BACK!— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
Thanks to @CodyRhodes, Jey Uso is officially on #WWERaw!
How's THAT for a #WWEPayback viral moment, @GraysonWWE?! pic.twitter.com/lWqKFS1jlG
"Main Event" Jey Uso gives @GraysonWWE a viral moment at #WWEPayback!— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
Thanks, @CodyRhodes!! pic.twitter.com/TmOD5DsbXc
Welcome to #WWERaw, Jey Uso!#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/XYc6YWebEY— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com