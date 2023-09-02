WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jey Uso Returns to WWE During Payback, Joins Monday Night RAW Roster

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 02, 2023

"Main Event" Jey Uso returned to WWE programming during tonight's WWE Payback event, and it was revealed that going forward, Jey will be a member of the Monday Night RAW roster.


