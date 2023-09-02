AEW Collision Results for September 2nd, 2023

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, September 2, 2023. The following report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.com.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (9/2/2023)

Ricky Starks Challenges Ricky Steamboat To ALL OUT

Tony Schiavone welcomes Ricky Starks to the ring. Starks says that he’s so tired of having to start over again, no matter how many times they try to use Starks, it doesn’t work. Starks is no doubt referring to his big match with CM Punk now clearly not happening since CM Punk got fired. Starks then turns his attention to Big Bill and says that he, like Starks, has overcome so much, including addictions, and he’s proud of both of them. Starks says he could cry right now he’s so upset, but he’s a man about it, and he’s going to do what he’s going to do. Starks now calls out Ricky Steamboat.

ENTER RICKY STEAMBOAT, WITH HIS WCW THEME!

Steamboat says he didn’t complain on social media, but he heard about this match, and now he’s here. Steamboat says he has a contract and presents it to Tony Schiavone. No disqualification, strap match, Ricky Starks vs. Ricky Steamboat. Starks signs the contract. Ricky Steamboat says everyone knows him as The Dragon, but there’s another Dragon.

THE AMERICAN DRAGON BRIAN DANIELSON IS HERE!

Danielson hits the ring and signs the contract! Ricky Starks is hilariously doing the sign of the cross as Danielson signs.

Jon Moxley says people called Orange Cassidy a cosplay wrestler, but who’s he cosplaying? He’s the winningest champion in the business. When you wrestle the greats, sometimes you win, sometimes they win, but this match is a once in a lifetime opportunity because Orange Cassidy is on the run of a lifetime. Moxley knows he’s won matches before the bell even rings, but Cassidy looks a hell of a lot like the real thing. Moxley is a technician of the highest order, he’s not going to target a knee, arm, leg, etc. Moxley is going to target the soul. When it’s going to get hard, will Cassidy look for a way out? A lot of people believe in you Orange Cassidy, don’t disappoint them.

AEW World Trios Championship

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (C) vs. Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, & Daniel Garcia

Ass and Garcia trade chops. Garcia ducks a chop and dances. Twice. Garcia tells him to stop and gives him the crotch chop. Ass hits a right hand and Garcia falls into Ass’s crotch. Bowens in now with a kick combo but Menard and Parker hit a double sling shot. Piledriver by Garcia. Double elevated DDT by Menard and Parker. DragonTamer by Garcia! Bowens can’t get to the rope but Ass makes the save. Bowens is in trouble throughout the PIP. Caster gets the hot tag and comes off the top with a diving crossbody for two. Uranage by Garica for a two count. Garcia looks ready to finish this but Menard tags himself in. Double clothesline and Caster and Menard are down. Ass gets the tag and clears the ring. Hager is on the apron and causes a distraction. Fameasser to Menard! Arrival by Bowens and the Mic Drop finishes this one.

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

Aussie Open vs. Nick Wayne & Komander

Ricky Starks and Big Bill are seen walking in the back with Tony Schiavone. Tomorrow night, Starks will show why he’s absolute. We head to the ring for our next match.

Wayne dumps Davis and catches Fletcher with a hurricanrana and a European uppercut. Double dropkick from Komander and Wayne. Fletcher up fast with a huge body slam and a tag to Davis. Davis misses a senton and Komander uses his speed to go underneath Davis and lock in a diving Octopus. Davis eventually dumps Komander to the mat. Springboard by Komander but Fletcher catches him with a powerbomb out of mid-air. Fireman’s carry into a soccer kick by Aussie Open. Aussie Arrow gets two. Commercial break and we come back to Wayne superkicking Davis and a shotgun dropkick. Sliced Bread to Fletcher. Tope con hilo to Davis. Frog splash to Fletcher gets a two count. Dragon suplex by Fletcher! Davis gets the tag but Komander catches Fletcher with a superkick. Double jump Code Breaker to Davis but Komander gets caught, slammed, and then jerked up into a piledriver. Wayne fights off both guys but eats an elbow sandwich. Enziguiri to both guys. Wayne’s World to both men but Wayne gets caught and the Fidget Spinner ends this one.

Winners: Aussie Open

Christian Cage Confronts Nick Wayne

Tony Schiavone is here with Nick Wayne. Wayne says he’s frustrated with Darby for forgiving AR Fox. Darby hits the ring and explains why he forgave AR Fox. Darby said there was a time he didn’t talk to Wayne, his mom, or dad, for three years. Darby wishes he could have made things right with Buddy Wayne before he died, and Darby forgave Fox for that reason. Darby asks Nick Wayne to be in his corner against Luchasaurus tomorrow.

Here’s Christian.

Christian forgot to ask about Nick Wayne’s mom, maybe he’ll slide into her DMs. Christian wonders if Darby is taking care of Wayne because he feels bad for him. Wayne should bring a towel to throw in tomorrow.

Backstage With BCC

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta are in the back. Castagnoli congratulates Eddie Kingston for beating Yuta, but they beat Yuta every single day. Castagnoli delivers several European uppercuts to Yuta, as Yuta puts his hand behind his back and gets back up after each one. Castagnoli

Kingston is here with Katusuyori Shibata. Kingston said Claudio is a coward and won’t fight Kingston again. Kingston asks Shibata what he thinks of Claudio and Yuta, and Shibata plays a Google translate on his phone that says “you both suck.”

Lexy Nair Interviews The Outcasts

Lexi Nair is in the back with Saraya and Ruby Soho. Saraya doesn’t want to talk about any ugliness, she wants to focus on Ruby Soho winning the TBS Championship tomorrow. Kris Statlander has never beaten Ruby, and she won’t start tomorrow.

Dennis Rodman Confronted By Jeff Jarrett And Co.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Dennis Rodman to the ring! Tony Schiavone wants to know what Dennis Rodman is doing in AEW.

Enter Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Karen Jarrett. Jarrett says he and Rodman were part of one of the greatest factions of all time, and it was too sweet. It was also for life. Rodman says it’s a great day to be in Chicago, and he loves AEW. Jarrett redirects Rodman and says Satnam Singh will dunk on his ass. Rodman says Shaq was that big and he beat his ass. Sonjay Dutt escorts the rest of the guys out of the ring and extends an olive branch to Rodman. Rodman throws Sonjay by his throat and now, here’s The Acclaimed.

Bowens invites the Jarrett and company back to the ring for a match. Daddy Ass takes the microphone and says he’s not wrestling twice in one night but challenges them to a match tomorrow night at All Out with Rodman in their corner. Jarrett and company accept.

Samoa Joe says that this week have been turmoil, but in times of turmoil, the wolves come out to feast. Hopes and wishes, Joe says. Hopes and wishes. Shane Taylor hopes he’s going to give the best performance of his life, but he’s going to wish he wasn’t standing across from Samoa Joe.

The Outcasts vs. Kris Statlander, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, & Hikaru Shida

Diving neckbreaker by Baker to Storm. Slingblade by Baker. Shida gets the tag and so does Ruby. Airplane spin by Shida but Saraya breaks it up. Outcasts in control now as Statlander is in the wrong corner as we go to PIP. Statlander fights back with clotheslines to everyone. Irish whip to Saraya and a big running knee in the corner. Blue Thunder Bomb by Statlander gets two. Baker gets the tag and superkicks Storm. Powerslam by Statlander to Saraya. Two count. Storm accidentally elbow drops Saraya. Fisherman’s neckbreaker by Baker to Ruby. Baker hits the ropes looking for the curb stomp but Saraya trips her up and sprays her in the eye with the green spray paint. No Future to Baker and this one is over.

Winners: The Outcasts

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. GPA

Spinebuster. And it's over. That was quick! Hobbs wins.

MIRO IS HERE. THE REDEEMER HAS ARRIVED.

Miro hits the ring and we brawl! Both men trade right hands with Miro getting the better of him and clotheslining Hobbs over the top. Hobbs pulls Miro to the outside and throws Miro into the steel steps. Hobbs jumps the rail and heads for the hills.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Jay White vs. Dax Harwood

It's main event time!

Jim Ross joins the commentary desk for this one. White takes a quick breather. Knife edge by Jay White in the corner. Harwood drops White with a chop and quickly looks for the Sharpshooter but White again rolls to the outside. Back in the ring and Harwood connects on a back suplex before we go to a commercial. Back from break with both men on the top rope. White sends Harwood to the mat hard after going to the eyes. Snap suplex into the turnbuckle. White sidesteps a charging Harwood who eats the turnbuckle. Hard chops by White but Harwood connects with a short arm suplex. Superplex by Harwood and both men hit the mat hard. Diving headbutt off the top by Harwood but White moves. Dropkick to the knee of Harwood but Harwood fires back with stiff jabs. Both men trade chops but Harwood connects with a German suplex. White fights off a second one and then drops Harwood throat-first over the top rope. Back in the ring, Harwood quickly grabs a second German suplex. Brainbuster by Harwood! Two count. The fight spills to the outside, right by the announcer’s table.

“There’s three other sides of the ring, you idiots!” – Jim Ross. Harwood heads up top again but White rolls to the apron and Harwood meets him and chops him back inside the ring. White sends Harwood crashing to the floor and the chop battle continues. White catches Harwood coming in the ring with a dragon screw leg whip over the rope. Backdrop driver by White. Death Valley Driver gets two. Jumping piledriver by Hardwood! Two count. White reverses Harwood and sends him shoulder-first into the middle turnbuckle. Spinning uranage by White gets a two count. Sleeper suplex by White. White looks for Blade Runner but Harwood hooks the middle rope and hits a slingshot powerbomb! One, two, no! Harwood holds on and locks in the Sharpshooter! White makes it to the ropes and the Bullet Club Gold pull him to safety. There’s a skirmish on the floor and White sneaks up behind Harwood and White drills him with Bladerunner on the floor! White rolls Harwood in but Harwood cradles him for a long two! Another Bladerunner and this one is over. Bullet Club Gold circle both members of FTR and get the jump, but The Young Bucks are here! The Bucks make their Collision debut AND make the save for FTR! That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Jay White