AEW Talent Have Varied Responses to CM Punk's Termination

Following AEW's official announcement that CM Punk has been "terminated with cause effective immediately," the backstage atmosphere is one of mixed emotions. Punk's firing comes after an altercation with Jack Perry during the All In event at Wembley Stadium, which led to suspensions for both wrestlers while an investigation was conducted. As AEW prepares for an intriguing episode of Collision, the company's talent seems divided on the decision. PWInsider reports that while some are disappointed, others view it as the right course of action.

Many within AEW are reportedly relieved that company owner Tony Khan has made a definitive decision, allowing the focus to return to upcoming AEW events.