Jim Ross Discusses Speculation of Edge Possibly Making a Move to AEW

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During the most recent episode of his Grillin JR podcast, the Hall of Famer talked about the potential impact of having the "R-Rated Superstar" Edge in AEW. Ross stated that adding Edge to the roster would be a business boon, although he conceded that the likelihood of it happening is slim.

"Of course it is, that’s a no brainer. In all the time that I was around the talent this past weekend, I never heard one talent ask me about Edge. It just didn’t come up. It was business at hand to take care of. Maybe, after the show at the after party, which I did not attend. It’d be great. I haven’t given it much thought. How about Edge and Kenny Omega? Edge and Will Ospreay. There are a million ways to monetize this potential, but I don’t have any inside information, I don’t know if it’s even feasible. I have heard, through the grapevine, that WWE has an offer on the table for him that is significant, as it should be. I don’t know. I think it would be a long shot at very best that Edge comes to work at AEW."

Ross reflected on signing Edge and Christian to WWE back in the 90s.

"I signed him and Christian on the same day, together, back in the day to the grandiose salary of $210 a week. They were indie wrestlers from Toronto, so they weren’t making any money. Not only did I do that, I think I might have advanced them some cash. I know that I paid off Edge’s college debt. I remember doing that. We wrote the college check to pay for his student loans. WWE paid for Edge’s student loans, thanks to JR, I thought it was the right thing to do."



