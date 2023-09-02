On Tap for Tonight's AEW Collision: Ricky Starks To Challenge WWE Legend, Special Appearance by Dennis Rodman

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

AEW returns to television tonight with an all-new episode of Collision, which will be broadcast live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Headlining the event, Ricky Starks is set to challenge Ricky Steamboat to a strap match at the upcoming All Out event.

Also in tonight's lineup, Dax Harwood faces off against Jay White.

For the World Trios Championship, the reigning champions Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn will put their titles on the line. They will be defending against the formidable trio of Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker.

In a women's division match, Saraya will team up with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho to go head-to-head against the team of Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander.

In addition to the gripping matches scheduled, basketball legend and pop-culture icon Dennis Rodman will make a special appearance during the episode!