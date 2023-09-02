WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

On Tap for Tonight's AEW Collision: Ricky Starks To Challenge WWE Legend, Special Appearance by Dennis Rodman

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2023

On Tap for Tonight's AEW Collision: Ricky Starks To Challenge WWE Legend, Special Appearance by Dennis Rodman

AEW returns to television tonight with an all-new episode of Collision, which will be broadcast live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Headlining the event, Ricky Starks is set to challenge Ricky Steamboat to a strap match at the upcoming All Out event. 

Also in tonight's lineup, Dax Harwood faces off against Jay White.

For the World Trios Championship, the reigning champions Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn will put their titles on the line. They will be defending against the formidable trio of Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker.

In a women's division match, Saraya will team up with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho to go head-to-head against the team of Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander.

In addition to the gripping matches scheduled, basketball legend and pop-culture icon Dennis Rodman will make a special appearance during the episode!

"House of Ass" Now an Official AEW Trademark, Merchandise in the Works

AEW has successfully obtained the trademark rights for "House of Ass," a term associated with AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2023 01:35PM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83722/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer