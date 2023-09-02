"House of Ass" Now an Official AEW Trademark, Merchandise in the Works

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

AEW has successfully obtained the trademark rights for "House of Ass," a term associated with AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn. This trio clinched their titles by defeating House of Black, comprising Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King, at the All In event.

The wrestling promotion completed the trademark filing on September 1st through the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark is designated for merchandise, with a comprehensive description stating:

"Mark For: HOUSE OF ASS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Tank tops; T-shirts.”