AEW Original Removed From Roster

Sonny Kiss appears to have been removed from the company's official roster page, signaling a possible departure from the organization.
Having joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019, Sonny Kiss has had limited television appearances, with most of her matches taking place on the now-discontinued Dark and Elevation YouTube series.
Kiss was last seen in an AEW ring in March 2023, partnering with Trustbusters teammate Jeeves Kay in a defeat against the Iron Savages. Since then, Sonny Kiss has been featured in Ring of Honor events but has not secured a victory. Her most recent match was in July 2023, where she teamed up with Kay and Slim J, falling to Dalton Castle and The Boys.
