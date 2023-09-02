WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 02, 2023

AEW Original Removed From Roster

Sonny Kiss appears to have been removed from the company's official roster page, signaling a possible departure from the organization.

Having joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019, Sonny Kiss has had limited television appearances, with most of her matches taking place on the now-discontinued Dark and Elevation YouTube series.

Kiss was last seen in an AEW ring in March 2023, partnering with Trustbusters teammate Jeeves Kay in a defeat against the Iron Savages. Since then, Sonny Kiss has been featured in Ring of Honor events but has not secured a victory. Her most recent match was in July 2023, where she teamed up with Kay and Slim J, falling to Dalton Castle and The Boys.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 02, 2023 07:11AM


Tags: #aew #sonny kiss

