AEW All Out 2023 Main Event Confirmed

This Sunday's All Out pay-per-view event will feature Jon Moxley facing off against Orange Cassidy for the coveted AEW International Championship, serving as the main event of the evening. The announcement was made public by AEW's lead commentator, Excalibur, during the recent Friday night episode of Rampage, confirming that the Moxley-Cassidy bout will be the concluding showdown.
Excalibur on Rampage announced that Orange Cassidy vs Jon Moxley will indeed be main eventing All Out!— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) September 2, 2023
Moxley's 10th time closing an AEW PPV and OC's first ever PPV main event. Well fucking earned. pic.twitter.com/5hIFH2Qu6t
Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (c)
Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)
Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)
The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole) (c)
Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)
Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com