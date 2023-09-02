AEW All Out 2023 Main Event Confirmed

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

This Sunday's All Out pay-per-view event will feature Jon Moxley facing off against Orange Cassidy for the coveted AEW International Championship, serving as the main event of the evening. The announcement was made public by AEW's lead commentator, Excalibur, during the recent Friday night episode of Rampage, confirming that the Moxley-Cassidy bout will be the concluding showdown.

AEW All Out 2023 Pay-Per-View Match Card

AEW International Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW TNT ChampionshipDarby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

AEW TBS Championship

Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)

ROH World Television Championship

Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)

ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole) (c)

8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)

Singles Match

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Singles Match

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Tag Team Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston