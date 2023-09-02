AEW Rampage Results for September 1st, 2023

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, September 1, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/1/2023)

The usual "This is Rampage, baby!" theme hits to get this week's show started. We then shoot inside the NOW Arena where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho welcome us to the show.

Tag-Team Battle Royale

We shoot inside the ring where all the teams in the tag-team battle royale are already standing. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening.

The winners of this match will advance to challenge the "Better Than You Bay-Bay" duo of MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH World Tag-Team Championships at AEW ALL OUT 2023 this Sunday night.

Aussie Open are the only team who are waiting outside of the ring, electing to hang on to officially enter the bout, letting the pool thin itself out a bit to increase their odds. They end up picking the bones of those who get eliminated or end up on the floor.

This strategy also makes it to where Aussie Open can't be eliminated yet, either, as the commentators point out. The Hardys and The Best Friends get in a "DELETE!" and Best Friends Hug-off, with Hardy's doing the "DELETE!" chants and Trent and Chuck hugging over-and-over again.

Bishop Kaun gets eliminated. Toa Leona is nearly thrown out but hangs in there and ends up eliminating The Blade himself. The Blade and Kyle Fletcher end up eliminating Toa Leona as we head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes opener continues.

When we return, we see The Butcher eliminated. Seconds later both Matt and Jeff Hardy get thrown out. From there, we see Best Friends and Aussie Open remaining, as well as John Silver by himself representing The Dark Order. Silver goes on a rampage on Rampage and ends up being the sole survivor. With the win, The Dark Order will challenge for the ROH tag titles at ALL OUT.

Winners and ADVANCING to ROH tag title bout at ALL OUT: The Dark Order

Sammy Guevara Once Again Proves Loyalty To Chris Jericho

After the match, we head to another commercial break. When we return we see Aussie Open come up and confront Chris Jericho on commentary. Jericho stands up and the two try and ambush him, but Sammy Guevara runs out with Floyd the baseball bat and helps run them off. Guevara and Jericho stand tall.

Mike Santana Is Back In AEW -- What's Next?

A vignette airs featuring Santana sitting on a chair and telling the full story about his AEW debut, his dad passing away, his setbacks and his eventual return at Stadium Stampede at ALL IN. Excalibur keeps calling him Mike Santana. Maybe a singles run? Definitely seems like a repackaging of some sort.

Nick Wayne & El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Kip Sabian & Gringo Loco

Now we head back inside the NOW Arena where Nick Wayne's theme hits and out he comes. He stops at the top of the stage and his music dies down. The theme for El Hijo del Vikingo plays and out comes the AAA Mega Champion. The two head to the ring together as the commentators talk about Darby Allin being banged up.

Already in the ring are their opponents, the team of Kip Sabian and Gringo Loco. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Del Vikingo and Gringo Loco.

They mix it up for about 30 seconds or so and then Wayne and Sabian each tag in. Wayne takes it to Sabian early on as the commentators sing his praises for being an 18-year-old prodigy. Penelope Ford jumps on the ring apron to provide a distraction. This allows Sabian to yank Del Vikingo off the apron, and Gringo Loco to beat down Wayne.

Sabian hits a big moonsault to Wayne on the floor as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this fast-paced tag-team tilt continues.

When we return from the break we see some high-flying action, including a cool poison-rana spot. Ultimately, Del Vikingo hits his finisher on Gringo for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Nick Wayne & El Hijo Del Vikingo

Johnny TV Takes Over QTV

Now we shoot to the latest QTV segment where Johnny TV announces he is in charge because QT Marshall is out defending his AAA Latin American Championship. They all goof off and then Johnny TV throws some mud or oil at Harley Cameron. He says with him in charge around here, things are going to change. Harley says "he's good."

Hangman Page vs. Bryan Keith

From there, we return to the ring where "Hangman" Adam Page's theme hits. Out he comes to a big pop as "The Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith is shown in a split-screen interview where he declares he has arrived in AEW in search of "a whole bunch of cowboy sh*t."

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The fans immediately break out in a "Cowboy Sh*t!" chant. Keith and Page go nose-to-nose in the middle of the ring and then lock up and start getting after it in our next match of the evening.

Straight out of the gate Page takes it to Keith. Keith ends up getting in one little spurt of offense, but Page quickly recovers and connects with a Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Winner: Hangman Page

Renee Paquette Talks To Former J.A.S. Members

Now we shoot backstage and Renee Paquette is standing by with Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia. They talk about being in the background trying to help Chris Jericho, and it got them nothing because when the biggest AEW show came around at ALL IN, they were sitting at home.

They all agree that none of that matters now and that now they are going to achieve their destiny. They hype their Trios match scheduled for tomorrow night's Collision. After that, we head to another commercial break.

Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie & Anna Jay

It's main event time!

Excalibur speed-reads through updates to the Collision lineup for tomorrow night and the ALL OUT lineup for Sunday night. We then shoot to the Mark Henry-hosted pre-main event video package for our women's tag-match coming up next.

After it wraps up, we return inside the NOW Arena where the team of Anna Jay and Taya Valkyrie make their way out to the ring first. They settle inside the ring and then their opposition make their way out, as Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale come to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Willow and Valkyrie. After some back-and-forth action, we see Valkyrie jump into the offensive lead for her team and taunt the crowd as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth offense until finally Skye Blue hits her finisher on Anna Jay to pick up the win for her team. After the match, Taya attacks Skye from behind. Willow runs her off. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale