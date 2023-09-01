Dennis Rodman to Guest Star on AEW Collision at His Old Chicago Bulls Home

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Dennis Rodman is poised to appear on AEW Collision tomorrow night at the United Center, a venue he knows well from his Chicago Bulls days.

Rodman, a five-time NBA Champion, had a storied career in the NBA from 1986 to 2000, and spent a remarkable three-season stint with the Chicago Bulls from 1995 to 1998.

Rodman made some professional wrestling appearances during several WCW pay-per-view events, including Bash at the Beach in both 1997 and 1998, as well as Road Wild in August 1999.

In a memorable moment from the summer of 1998, Rodman joined forces with Hollywood Hogan to face off against Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone from the Utah Jazz. This tag-team match at Bash at the Beach in Daytona Beach, Florida, came just a month after the Bulls triumphed over the Jazz in the NBA Finals, and succeeded in capturing widespread mainstream attention.