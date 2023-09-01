WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dennis Rodman to Guest Star on AEW Collision at His Old Chicago Bulls Home

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2023

Dennis Rodman is poised to appear on AEW Collision tomorrow night at the United Center, a venue he knows well from his Chicago Bulls days. 

Rodman, a five-time NBA Champion, had a storied career in the NBA from 1986 to 2000, and spent a remarkable three-season stint with the Chicago Bulls from 1995 to 1998.

Rodman made some professional wrestling appearances during several WCW pay-per-view events, including Bash at the Beach in both 1997 and 1998, as well as Road Wild in August 1999.

In a memorable moment from the summer of 1998, Rodman joined forces with Hollywood Hogan to face off against Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone from the Utah Jazz. This tag-team match at Bash at the Beach in Daytona Beach, Florida, came just a month after the Bulls triumphed over the Jazz in the NBA Finals, and succeeded in capturing widespread mainstream attention.


