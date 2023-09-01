WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Darby Allin Opens Up About Physical Struggles Ahead of TNT Championship Match at All Out 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2023

Darby Allin Opens Up About Physical Struggles Ahead of TNT Championship Match at All Out 2023

Darby Allin is eyeing his third TNT Championship title at the upcoming All Out event on September 3rd, where he will square off against Luchasaurus. Unlike the defending champion, Allin recently went through a grueling coffin match at All In, just a week before the title fight.

In a recent interview with CBS Chicago, Allin revealed that he's dealing with back pain following a fall onto the coffin during the match. However, he remains optimistic, stating:

“I’m not 100%. We had a show in London, I really messed my spine up. I’m trying to take it easy before Sunday,” he said. “My lower back is really banged up. At the show in Wembley, I jumped off the top rope and landed on a metal coffin on my lower spine. Luchasaurus, he’s a huge dude. I think a lot of it has to do with where I’m willing to go in that ring. A lot of people aren’t willing to go where I’m willing to go mentally. I can take a big butt kicking. When things are going, there are things I’m capable of that I believe nobody else is.”

