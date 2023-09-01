WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Rumored Plans For John Cena's WWE Return Through October 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2023

During a much-anticipated development, WWE superstar John Cena is confirmed to make an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Furthermore, the pro wrestler is on the roster for additional WWE events extending through October 2023. Speculation is also mounting that Cena may be part of tomorrow's Payback Pay-Per-View event. The Twitter account @WrestleVotes fueled the rumor mill by tweeting, "Hearing rumblings that Payback will have a special guest host this Saturday night. And his name is John Cena."

Adding to the buzz around John Cena's return to the WWE circuit, there is growing chatter that a potential match-up between Cena and Cody Rhodes could be in the works. The Twitter account @WRKDWrestling has further fueled these speculations by posting, "John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes has been discussed as a possibility during Cena's return stint."


