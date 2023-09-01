AEW CEO Tony Khan Discusses Challenges in Offering Pay-Per-View Bundle for All In and All Out

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

During a recent media call aimed at promoting the upcoming Sunday's Pay-Per-View (PPV) event, All Out, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) CEO Tony Khan explained the difficulties behind not offering a bundle deal for two of the company’s major PPV events: All In, which took place last Saturday, and All Out, scheduled for this Sunday.

Khan stated, "I tried that. In this case, it’s not always the case, but in this case, I did. I really thought that would make a lot of sense, but it was not something that was viable across all the cable carriers. It’s not something that has really been tried." The CEO elaborated that he had dreamed of offering such a bundle since he was a child in the '90s. "It’s been 28 years since I wanted to do that, have a pay-per-view bundle across weekends. It’s still really pretty much impossible to do."

According to Khan, the primary obstacles come from the various platforms that distribute AEW's content, including cable, satellite providers, and streaming platforms. "To get the cable carriers, all the satellite providers and streaming platforms and a uniform solution, it was really hard to come up with something," Khan said.

The AEW CEO indicated that the idea was still very much alive in his mind and that he was optimistic about future possibilities. "It’s a great thought and it’s something I literally wanted to do for 28 years. The reality is, it would have been impossible then, and I would have thought it would be a little easier technologically, but in the long haul, I would like to find a way to create that."

Khan closed his remarks by expressing optimism for the future. "I’m optimistic that, as technology continues to improve and we work with different platforms, there could be a different way to do that."