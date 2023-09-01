WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hint at Bryan Danielson's Potential AEW Comeback Date Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 01, 2023

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that Bryan Danielson could be gearing up for a high-profile return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) at the WrestleDream event scheduled for October 1. The much-anticipated event is set to take place in Seattle, Washington, which is Danielson's home state.

Danielson, who sustained a broken arm during the Forbidden Door event, has been given the green light for a possible return to action in October. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the timing will be extremely tight due to the early date of the Pay-Per-View event, but a return is within the realm of possibility.

