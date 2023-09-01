Hint at Bryan Danielson's Potential AEW Comeback Date Revealed

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that Bryan Danielson could be gearing up for a high-profile return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) at the WrestleDream event scheduled for October 1. The much-anticipated event is set to take place in Seattle, Washington, which is Danielson's home state.

Danielson, who sustained a broken arm during the Forbidden Door event, has been given the green light for a possible return to action in October. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the timing will be extremely tight due to the early date of the Pay-Per-View event, but a return is within the realm of possibility.