Hint at Bryan Danielson's Potential AEW Comeback Date Revealed

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that Bryan Danielson could be gearing up for a high-profile return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) at the WrestleDream event scheduled for October 1. The much-anticipated event is set to take place in Seattle, Washington, which is Danielson's home state.
Danielson, who sustained a broken arm during the Forbidden Door event, has been given the green light for a possible return to action in October. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the timing will be extremely tight due to the early date of the Pay-Per-View event, but a return is within the realm of possibility.
⚡ Bray Wyatt Almost Joined AEW Before His WWE Comeback Last Year
In the summer of 2021, WWE surprisingly cut ties with Bray Wyatt, despite him being on the brink of making his TV comeback after his Wrestle [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 01, 2023 02:25PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com