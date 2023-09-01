Unbiased Witness Shares Account of Alleged Clash Between CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a recent development that's adding fuel to the fire, an altercation between wrestling stars CM Punk and Jack Perry was confirmed to have occurred during the launch event of AEW Collision. The tension reportedly began when Perry proposed using actual glass for a segment in his match, a suggestion that Punk adamantly opposed.

The disagreement spilled into the public eye during Perry's bout with Hook at the All In's Zero Hour kickoff show. During a spot with a car windshield, Perry looked into the camera and declared, "It’s real glass, cry me a river," an evident jab at Punk.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter weighed in on the issue, relaying various accounts of the heated backstage confrontation between the two wrestlers. According to Meltzer, "Another version, and this would be a neutral source who was not a wrestler but was there and witnessed it and his version was that right after Perry came to the back, Punk went nose-to-nose with him aggressively and asked him if he had a problem. That person said Perry said he was just looking to get heat as a heel. Punk shoved him hard, Perry got in his face and in that version Punk sucker punched him and went for a choke. People immediately broke it up and Khan was yelling at Punk to let him go."

The source further added that the altercation escalated to a point where Punk seemed to lunge toward AEW's President, Tony Khan, shouting "I Quit," before being restrained by bystanders. Monitors were knocked over during the scuffle.

Insiders also told Meltzer that opinion within the wrestling community is divided, with some laying blame on both Punk and Perry for the altercation. Interestingly, the incident seems to have had a galvanizing effect on other talent, who are said to be even more driven to deliver exceptional performances. Samoa Joe has earned particular praise for his role in defusing the situation, gaining recognition as a "real leader" for calming Punk down.