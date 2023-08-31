WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Keith Lee and The Bunny Join the Roster of AEW Fight Forever

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2023

Keith Lee and The Bunny Join the Roster of AEW Fight Forever

The AEW Fight Forever game is now accessible on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Today, All Elite Wrestling revealed that players can now choose Keith Lee and The Bunny as their in-game avatars. Furthermore, the game has added MJF's Car Thrash and Sloth Sling as new mini-games you can enjoy.

The bundle will cost  $11.99.


Tags: #aew #aew games #fight forever #keith lee #the bunny

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83696/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer