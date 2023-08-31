Keith Lee and The Bunny Join the Roster of AEW Fight Forever

The AEW Fight Forever game is now accessible on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
Today, All Elite Wrestling revealed that players can now choose Keith Lee and The Bunny as their in-game avatars. Furthermore, the game has added MJF's Car Thrash and Sloth Sling as new mini-games you can enjoy.
The bundle will cost $11.99.
The Bunny & Keith Lee make their #AEWFightForever debut in the Limitless Bunny Bundle! Annihilate the competition in the ring or reign terror with them in Stadium Stampede! 2 new mini-games are also included, MJF's Car Thrash & Sloth Sling!— AEW Games (@AEWGames) August 31, 2023
Get the Limitless Bunny Bundle today! pic.twitter.com/2bfrRpOgiX
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com