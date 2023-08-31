Video Evidence Exists of Physical Clash Between CM Punk and Jack Perry

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

An unexpected confrontation between CM Punk and Jack Perry occurred just minutes before the live broadcast of the AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view event on Sunday. The incident has led to the suspension of both wrestlers.

Weeks ahead of the All In 2023 event, CM Punk had cautioned Perry against using actual glass in a wrestling angle. Despite this, Perry went on to perform a stunt involving the windshield of a limousine during his match against HOOK, even making a camera-facing comment about it afterward.

Fightful Select has revealed that AEW is currently conducting an in-depth investigation into the altercation. AEW officials have been gathering testimonials and conducting interviews to gain a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired. The report noted, "There is footage of the incident, as there are cameras all over Wembley."