AEW All In London on Course to Shatter Company's Previous Pay-Per-View Records

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer revealed that the Pay-Per-View purchases for AEW's All In are on track to be the company's strongest of the year, possibly even setting an all-time record. Initial figures indicate the event outperformed previous AEW shows, such as Revolution, Double or Nothing, and Forbidden Door.

While it remains uncertain if All In will dethrone AEW's highest-ever PPV, All Out 2021 with 215,000 buys, it's not out of the realm of possibility, especially when late purchases are accounted for. More comprehensive statistics are expected within the next few days. It was earlier stated that All In secured 90,000 advance buys prior to its broadcast.