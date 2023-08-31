WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brody King Expresses Discontent Over CM Punk-Jack Perry Incident

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 31, 2023

AEW All In made history as the pinnacle event for Tony Khan's wrestling promotion, filling Wembley Stadium with a record-breaking 81,000 fans. However, the post-show buzz predominantly revolved around a controversial backstage altercation.

CM Punk and Jack Perry reportedly had a physical confrontation following a comment Perry made during his pre-show match against HOOK. Tony Khan is said to have witnessed the incident, which almost led to last-minute changes in the event's schedule.

Consequently, both wrestlers are reportedly under suspension pending an internal investigation, disrupting plans for the upcoming All Out event in Chicago on September 3rd.

According to Fightful Select, Brody King was "very heated" about the backstage clash between Punk and Perry. Although there were rumors that King had injured his hand by punching a wall in frustration, it turns out his broken hand actually resulted from contact with a guard rail during The House of Black's match against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

Tony Khan Adjusts Plans Leading Up to AEW's 2023 All Out Pay-Per-View Event

Shortly before the airing of AEW Dynamite on August 30th, 2023, Tony Khan announced via Twitter that "minor illnesses to big talent travelin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 31, 2023 01:38PM


Tags: #aew #all in #london #wembley stadium #brody king #cm punk #jack pery

