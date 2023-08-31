Brody King Expresses Discontent Over CM Punk-Jack Perry Incident

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

AEW All In made history as the pinnacle event for Tony Khan's wrestling promotion, filling Wembley Stadium with a record-breaking 81,000 fans. However, the post-show buzz predominantly revolved around a controversial backstage altercation.

CM Punk and Jack Perry reportedly had a physical confrontation following a comment Perry made during his pre-show match against HOOK. Tony Khan is said to have witnessed the incident, which almost led to last-minute changes in the event's schedule.

Consequently, both wrestlers are reportedly under suspension pending an internal investigation, disrupting plans for the upcoming All Out event in Chicago on September 3rd.

According to Fightful Select, Brody King was "very heated" about the backstage clash between Punk and Perry. Although there were rumors that King had injured his hand by punching a wall in frustration, it turns out his broken hand actually resulted from contact with a guard rail during The House of Black's match against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.