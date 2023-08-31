Tony Khan Adjusts Plans Leading Up to AEW's 2023 All Out Pay-Per-View Event

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Shortly before the airing of AEW Dynamite on August 30th, 2023, Tony Khan announced via Twitter that "minor illnesses to big talent traveling this week" and disruptions caused by Hurricane Idalia would lead to alterations in the show's lineup.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported that the show had to be "totally redone at the last minute," as new women's champion Saraya and Swerve Strickland were unable to participate due to illness. Saraya's condition is not believed to be severe, as she is scheduled for the upcoming Saturday edition of Collision.

Meltzer also highlighted that Kenny Omega was among those who could not reach Chicago because of the hurricane affecting Florida. He commented that the episode of Dynamite "seemed thrown together because it was thrown together."