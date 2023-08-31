Jim Ross Reveals Last-Minute "Hiccups" Led to Half-Entrance at AEW All In London

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Jim Ross, the veteran announcer, delved into some of the night's "hiccups" during All In London on his Grilling JR podcast. He talked about the last-minute changes that even affected his entrance to the ring: "I thought Tony Khan’s team overachieved in every area. I was supposed to get a full entrance down the ramp. Timing got mixed up, there was a few little hiccups right before we went on the air, apparently, I was told ‘we’re going to get you over here.’"

Continuing, he added, "I got a half-entrance, then when I got to my seat, I got another wave. It was cool. I got a great pop. Announcers or performers, we live for those pops. The fact that they had a car waiting for me to leave, I didn’t get caught up in any traffic. Maybe took me five minutes to get back to my room. It was so unique.”

When questioned about the backstage confrontation involving CM Punk and Jack Perry, Ross was less informed: "I didn’t see it. I didn’t know anything about it until after the show. I heard there was a little skirmish, a difference of opinion.”