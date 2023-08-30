WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

 

Gail Kim's Comeback and IMPACT World Championship Bout Confirmed for IMPACT 1000

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 30, 2023

Gail Kim's Comeback and IMPACT World Championship Bout Confirmed for IMPACT 1000

IMPACT Wrestling has unveiled additional bouts for its much-anticipated IMPACT 1000 special event. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, wrestling icon Gail Kim announced her return to the ring for the milestone show. She will be joined by another Hall of Famer, Awesome Kong, who is also slated for a match at the event. Additionally, Alex Shelley will put his IMPACT World title on the line against contender Trey Miguel. The grand event is scheduled for September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Here's a look at the updated lineup for the night:
 

Impact World Championship Match:
Alex Shelley (Champion) vs. Trey Miguel

Ultimate X Match:
Participants To Be Announced

Feast or Fired Match:
Participants To Be Announced

Mixed Tag Team Match:
Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha

Tag Team Match:
Team 3D vs. To Be Announced

Singles Match Featuring Hall of Famer:
Awesome Kong vs. To Be Announced

In-Ring Return of a Legend:
Gail Kim vs. To Be Announced

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impact 1000

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83675/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer