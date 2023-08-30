Gail Kim's Comeback and IMPACT World Championship Bout Confirmed for IMPACT 1000

IMPACT Wrestling has unveiled additional bouts for its much-anticipated IMPACT 1000 special event. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, wrestling icon Gail Kim announced her return to the ring for the milestone show. She will be joined by another Hall of Famer, Awesome Kong, who is also slated for a match at the event. Additionally, Alex Shelley will put his IMPACT World title on the line against contender Trey Miguel. The grand event is scheduled for September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Here's a look at the updated lineup for the night:
Impact World Championship Match:
Alex Shelley (Champion) vs. Trey Miguel
Ultimate X Match:
Participants To Be Announced
Feast or Fired Match:
Participants To Be Announced
Mixed Tag Team Match:
Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha
Tag Team Match:
Team 3D vs. To Be Announced
Singles Match Featuring Hall of Famer:
Awesome Kong vs. To Be Announced
In-Ring Return of a Legend:
Gail Kim vs. To Be Announced
BREAKING: @AlexShelley313 will defend the IMPACT World Championship against @TheTreyMiguel at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 30, 2023
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHODZ pic.twitter.com/lIbrG8Lgqr
🚨🚨As heard on #bustedopen247@gailkimITSME returns for ONE more match at @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACT1000!!!@davidlagreca1 @THETOMMYDREAMER @thunderrosa22 pic.twitter.com/fJJ6GTUXxW— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 30, 2023
