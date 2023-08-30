Gail Kim's Comeback and IMPACT World Championship Bout Confirmed for IMPACT 1000

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

IMPACT Wrestling has unveiled additional bouts for its much-anticipated IMPACT 1000 special event. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, wrestling icon Gail Kim announced her return to the ring for the milestone show. She will be joined by another Hall of Famer, Awesome Kong, who is also slated for a match at the event. Additionally, Alex Shelley will put his IMPACT World title on the line against contender Trey Miguel. The grand event is scheduled for September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Here's a look at the updated lineup for the night:



Impact World Championship Match:

Alex Shelley (Champion) vs. Trey Miguel

Ultimate X Match:

Participants To Be Announced

Feast or Fired Match:

Participants To Be Announced

Mixed Tag Team Match:

Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha

Tag Team Match:

Team 3D vs. To Be Announced

Singles Match Featuring Hall of Famer:

Awesome Kong vs. To Be Announced

In-Ring Return of a Legend:

Gail Kim vs. To Be Announced